1 shot at Springs apartment complex overnight; police actively searching for shooter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are hunting for the gunman after at least one person was shot and wounded at a Colorado Springs apartment complex in the middle of the night.

Residents at the Arbor Pointe Apartments off Hancock Expressway and Delta Drive have been evacuated while police surround the complex, in case the shooter remains in the building. 11 News reporter Melissa Henry says officers can be heard yelling repeatedly over a megaphone for the suspect to come out.

The incident started just after 3 a.m. Tuesday when someone called 911 reporting shots fired at the apartment. Officers found at least one victim, who was rushed to the hospital; their condition is unknown.

Police tell 11 News reporter Melissa Henry that they do know who the suspect is.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

