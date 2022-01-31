Voice of the consumer: Protect yourself from common scams and fraud this tax season

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tax season is underway, but there are some changes I want you to know about this year. As always, you should also watch for common scams and fraud, as they tend to ramp up when tax season begins. I checked in with the IRS office in Denver to get some advice.

“When it is filing season and taxpayers are interacting with the IRS, there’s always an uptick in these scams that are either the IRS impersonators or someone pretending to be related to tax filing or the IRS to get your personal information or to solicit a payment,” said Andy Tsui, the special agent in charge of the Denver field office. “So we always see an uptick around tax season because there is an expectation that most people will be interacting to some degree with the IRS.”

Remember, the IRS will not call you over the phone to threaten legal action. Don’t respond to calls, text messages, emails or social media messages claiming to be from the IRS. Don’t click any links or open any email attachments. You should always protect your personal and financial information, especially this time of year, when the scams pick up.

If you enlist help for your taxes, make sure you choose your tax preparer wisely. Ask them for their IRS Preparer Tax ID Number; all paid preparers are required to have one.

“Tax preparers are less regulated than some other industries, so certainly it’s on the taxpayer to do their research,” Tsui said. “Check for reviews, ask questions when you’re selecting someone and then just be cautious of some red flags that might indicate some issues. For example, the easiest one is if you’re promised a huge tax return that you normally don’t get, and nothing else has changed in your past year. That’s definitely a red flag.”

“The ultimate responsibility when doing your taxes is on the taxpayer,” he added. “Make sure you go over the return with your tax preparer, ask questions, and make sure the fees are explained.”

According to the IRS, you should never sign a blank tax return. Also, make sure to watch for “ghost preparers” who prepare your return but refuse to sign it.

“We do see quite a few unscrupulous tax preparers out there,” Tsui said. “In some instances, someone will prepare someone’s tax return and when the return is filed, there’s no indicator it was professionally prepared. Or, there was a third party involved in preparing it. We call that ‘ghost preparer.’ So when the IRS receives that return, it looks like the taxpayer prepared it himself or herself.”

Parents and guardians need to pay special attention to the expanded child tax credit. The IRS said the advance child tax credit payments are not income and will not be reported as income on your 2021 tax return. They are an advance payment of your 2021 child tax credit. The IRS mailed a letter to folks with the total amount of payments that were distributed to them during 2021. You can find more information on the website ChildTaxCredit.gov.

Some taxpayers may be waiting longer than expected for their refund.

“The pandemic has caused processing delays with the IRS. There’s been some staffing shortages, too,” said Tsui. “All of last year we worked through a lot of that. So we do expect a delay. It won’t be as bad as some might predict based on last year, but certainly there will be a delay this year.”

The quickest way to get your refund is to file it electronically and set up direct deposit. The IRS said they issue most refunds in less than 21 calendar days.

The tax filing deadline is April 18.

Find more information at IRS.gov.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.