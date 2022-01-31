Tax season is back! What you need to know this year, and how to avoid frauds and scams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s no one’s favorite time of year, but it’s back nonetheless -- tax season is underway!

But before you start filing your taxes, there are some crucial things experts want to make sure you know. From scams to the child tax credit to the usual pandemic complications, 11 Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton sat down with Special Agent in Charge Andy Tsui of the Denver FBI field office to get answers to some of this year’s biggest questions.

Pelton: “This tax season is different than many others. The Treasury Department is warning of delays in tax returns this year. Can you talk about some of the backups that are being caused by the pandemic?

Tsui: “So the pandemic has caused processing delays with the IRS. There’s been some staffing shortages, too. But the IRS is working through that. All of last year we worked through a lot of that, so we do expect a delay, it won’t be as bad as some might predict based on last year, but certainly there will be a delay this year.”

Pelton: “One of the most important things for parents to pay attention to this year is the expanded child tax credit. What do parents need to know?”

Tsui: “If you already received a portion of it, you would have received about half of it, and you would receive the other half when you file your tax return this year.”

Pelton: “The IRS Criminal Investigation is sharing tips to avoid falling for scams this tax season. Can you share some of the best ones with us?”

Tsui: “When you’re choosing a tax preparer, we always recommend you do your due diligence as you would any other professional. Tax preparers are less regulated than some other industries so certainly it’s on the taxpayer to do their research. Check for reviews, ask questions when you’re selecting someone, and then just be cautious of some red flags that might indicate some issues. For example, the easiest one is if you’re promised a huge tax return that you normally don’t get, and nothing else has changed in your past year, that’s definitely a red flag. Also, I recommend that every tax preparer should be going over the refund, the tax return, the refund amount and the fees with their clients.

“When it’s filing season and taxpayers are interacting with the IRS, there’s always an uptick in these scams that are either the IRS impersonators, or someone pretending to be related to tax filing or the IRS to get your personal information or to solicit a payment. So we always see an uptick around tax season because there is an expectation that most people will be interacting to some degree with the IRS.

“The ultimate responsibility when doing your taxes is on the taxpayer. Make sure you go over the return when your tax preparer, ask questions, make sure the fees are explained as well.

“We do see quite a few unscrupulous tax preparers out there. In some instances, someone will prepare someone’s tax return and when the return is filed, there’s no indicator it was professionally prepared, or there was a third party involved in preparing it. So we call that ‘ghost preparer’ so when the IRS receives that return, it looks like the taxpayer prepared it himself or herself, so certainly something to watch out for.”

The tax filing deadline is April 18. Remember to keep in mind the following as you start your taxes:

1. Choose a tax preparer wisely.

2. Ask tax preparer for IRS Preparer Tax ID Number -- all paid preparers are required to have one.

3. Avoid ghost preparers who prepare your return and refuse to sign as the paid preparer.

4. Don’t fall victim to promises of large refunds.

5. Don’t sign a blank tax return.

6. Make sure you receive your refund.

7. IRS won’t call you threatening legal action.

8. Don’t respond to text, emails, social media claiming to be IRS.

9. Don’t click links or open attachments.

10. Protect your personal and financial information.

