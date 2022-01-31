Skier survives avalanche in Gore Range by holding tree

VAIL, Colo. (KKTV) - Clutching a tree, a backcountry skier was able to survive a large avalanche in the Gore Range over the weekend.

“Apparently, [the] skier was able to hold onto a tree and avoid being swept down in the avalanche. The slide ran to the valley floor,” said the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

The avalanche was actually triggered by the skier, CAIC said, a rare but not unheard of incident.

“With a LOW (Level 1 of 5) danger, human-triggered avalanches are ‘unlikely’ and ‘isolated,’” CAIC said in a social media post about Sunday’s avalanche. “... This avalanche also highlights why CAIC forecasters often hedge with ‘LOW does not mean NO.’”

CAIC went on:

“Consider the unlikely but very real consequences of an avalanche if you are taking advantage of the generally safe conditions to venture into steep terrain. Large slabs like this often break wider and further upslope than you might expect. The small, loose avalanches we have been seeing can take you for a nasty ride if you are caught unexpectedly, too.”

Avalanches in Colorado on average kill six people annually. Last season was more deadly than usual, with 12 people losing their lives in snow slides. Already in this new year, three people have died in avalanches, including a couple from Colorado Springs and their dog.

Winter mountain safety tips from CAIC can be found here. An avalanche forecast can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.