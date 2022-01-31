Advertisement

Here’s why you may want to consider carryout the next time you order Domino’s

Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to...
Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to choose carryout.(Domino's Pizza)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Domino’s Pizza is flipping the usual tipping etiquette in a push to get more customers to choose carryout.

The pizza chain said it will “tip” customers $3 if they choose carryout on online orders.

The so-called tip will appear as a credit that can be used on a future online carryout order with Domino’s.

The new policy started Monday and will continue through May 22.

Domino’s said it’s facing a shortage of workers ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, which is one of the company’s biggest pizza sales days.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broken window outside Sam's Smoke Shop on Star Ranch Road.
String of smash-and-grabs under investigation in Colorado Springs
Police say the man pictured is suspected in a recent armed robbery at the Lowe's on 2900 W....
Pueblo police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Lowe’s
Nice Today and Monday, watching for midweek snow
Nice Monday, Changes by Tuesday
The Glasgow Police Department will conduct traffic safety checkpoints from Wednesday thru...
Man causes crash while trying to outrun traffic stop
A stolen bus crashes into oncoming traffic on Highway 83 in Black Forest
Man sentenced to 32 years in prison after stolen bus crash in Black Forest

Latest News

Challenges at home and abroad, including COVID, inflation and the Ukraine-Russia crisis, await...
Biden administration guidebook aims to help communities tap infrastructure funds
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case
Could failing to act on the Build Back Better Act cost lawmakers votes?
Could failing to act on the Build Back Better Act cost lawmakers votes?
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Attorneys for 3 cops in Floyd killing questioning training