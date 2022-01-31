Families rebuilding after the Marshall fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KKTV) -It’s now one month since the Marshall fire destroyed homes and businesses up north in Superior and Louisville. As cleanup efforts continue, many families are starting to decide what to do next.

For some, it may be too difficult to return to their neighborhood, and they’ll find housing elsewhere. One burned lot has already been listed on Zillow for $350,000.

Others like Adam Sloat are choosing to rebuild where their house once stood. The fire tore through Sloat’s neighborhood in Coal Creek Ranch while he was at work.

“We didn’t have a plan. That’s one lesson that we learned…We didn’t leave with anything,” said Sloat. “We cried and then we got to work finding a rental as soon as we could.”

As a realtor, Sloat helps others find a home, now he’s having to think about his own home.

“We didn’t know what we were going to do. But, the more we started getting into the insurance, the more we realized that the only way to maximize the lot we own and the insurance plan we had was to rebuild,” said Sloat.

Victor Malone knows what this is like. He lost his house in the Waldo Canyon fire in 2012.

“There are some things I still miss and wish I had. But at the end of the day, they are just material things that don’t really replace the kind of relationships and friendships that you forge,” said Malone.

Malone’s house was rebuilt in about 7 months. He wants victims of the Marshall fire to know it gets better.

“Of course everybody ended up with much nicer houses. I had a nice house before, but I could actually design this one and made my own plan,” said Malone. “Realize that you can make an opportunity out of a disaster.”

For Malone, that meant pressing pause on becoming a defense contractor to work on rebuilding his house. After it was built, he ended up not going into that career and instead starting his own mortgage company.

“And that has been more successful and more rewarding than anything I could’ve possibly done in other respects,” said Malone.

He also has this advice:

“That it’s really about the attitude. And take it one step at a time, but start making those decisions that have to be made because the uncertainty is what causes stress,” said Malone.

Sloat says that’s exactly what he’s trying to do as he gets back on his feet.

“For me, it is just to move forward, take care of my family, and do my job, and serve my clients in real estate,” said Sloat.

Sloat already has a builder and is starting the rebuilding process. He says the challenge right now is the clean up. Many properties were so severely burned that the foundation was destroyed and will need to be removed.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.