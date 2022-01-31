Advertisement

Driver killed in I-25 crash near Colorado/New Mexico state line

road
road(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:02 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was killed near the Colorado/New Mexico state line Sunday afternoon after flipping her car and landing on the wrong side of the interstate.

The rollover shut down southbound I-25 between mile markers 1 and 2 for five hours starting just before 4 p.m. Sunday. The area is about 10 miles south of Trinidad.

According to State Patrol, the driver missed a curve on Raton Pass just after entering Colorado, lost control of her car, and traveled into the center median where the vehicle started to roll.

“The vehicle rolled through the median, over the guardrail and into the southbound lanes ... it came to rest on its wheels,” State Patrol said in a news release.

The woman was thrown partway through the driver’s window and died at the scene. She has only been identified as a 34-year-old from Trinidad. No one else was in the vehicle and no other cars were involved.

Speeding is currently suspected, though the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the rollover is encouraged to call Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424 and reference case number 2D220204.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A broken window outside Sam's Smoke Shop on Star Ranch Road.
String of smash-and-grabs under investigation in Colorado Springs
A stolen bus crashes into oncoming traffic on Highway 83 in Black Forest
Man sentenced to 32 years in prison after stolen bus crash in Black Forest
Police say the man pictured is suspected in a recent armed robbery at the Lowe's on 2900 W....
Pueblo police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Lowe’s
The Glasgow Police Department will conduct traffic safety checkpoints from Wednesday thru...
Man causes crash while trying to outrun traffic stop
Nice Today and Monday, watching for midweek snow
Nice Monday, Changes by Tuesday

Latest News

Nice Today and Monday, watching for midweek snow
Nice Monday, Changes by Tuesday
Crooks threaten clerks, steal merchandise from 2 Springs stores Sunday night
1.31.22
Nice Monday, changes ahead
11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: Protect yourself from common scams and fraud this tax season