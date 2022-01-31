Driver killed in I-25 crash near Colorado/New Mexico state line

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was killed near the Colorado/New Mexico state line Sunday afternoon after flipping her car and landing on the wrong side of the interstate.

The rollover shut down southbound I-25 between mile markers 1 and 2 for five hours starting just before 4 p.m. Sunday. The area is about 10 miles south of Trinidad.

According to State Patrol, the driver missed a curve on Raton Pass just after entering Colorado, lost control of her car, and traveled into the center median where the vehicle started to roll.

“The vehicle rolled through the median, over the guardrail and into the southbound lanes ... it came to rest on its wheels,” State Patrol said in a news release.

The woman was thrown partway through the driver’s window and died at the scene. She has only been identified as a 34-year-old from Trinidad. No one else was in the vehicle and no other cars were involved.

Speeding is currently suspected, though the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the rollover is encouraged to call Colorado State Patrol at 719-544-2424 and reference case number 2D220204.

