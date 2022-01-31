Downed tree turned into a patriotic symbol in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A recent windstorm in Colorado Springs took a tall and beautiful blue spruce to the ground, but the homeowners weren’t going to let the remaining stump go to waste!

Louise Sanchez reached out to 11 News with the before and after photos of work done by J & C Kustom Chainsaw Carvings. According to Louise, they used to have two blue spruce trees standing at about 75 feet outside their home. One was hit by lightning more than five years ago. The second came crashing down in 2021. They brought on J & C Kustom Chainsaw Carvings to turn the remaining stump into a work of art this past weekend!

The carving of a bald eagle sits in front of a home near N. Circle Drive and Holiday Place, facing N. Circle. The neighborhood is just southwest of Palmer Park.

