Downed tree turned into a patriotic symbol in Colorado Springs

A downed tree was turned into a work of art following a recent wind storm in Colorado Springs.
A downed tree was turned into a work of art following a recent wind storm in Colorado Springs.(Louise C. Sanchez)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A recent windstorm in Colorado Springs took a tall and beautiful blue spruce to the ground, but the homeowners weren’t going to let the remaining stump go to waste!

Louise Sanchez reached out to 11 News with the before and after photos of work done by J & C Kustom Chainsaw Carvings. According to Louise, they used to have two blue spruce trees standing at about 75 feet outside their home. One was hit by lightning more than five years ago. The second came crashing down in 2021. They brought on J & C Kustom Chainsaw Carvings to turn the remaining stump into a work of art this past weekend!

The carving of a bald eagle sits in front of a home near N. Circle Drive and Holiday Place, facing N. Circle. The neighborhood is just southwest of Palmer Park.

Our 75' Blue Spruce broke in the wind storm. It is now an American Eagle on N Circle. Left tree was hit by lightening the year after Waldo Canyon Fire. The captions for each photo are on my profile page.

Posted by Louise C. Sanchez on Monday, January 31, 2022

