Crooks threaten clerks, steal merchandise from 2 Springs stores Sunday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Employees at two Colorado Springs businesses were threatened by robbers Sunday night.

The robberies happened about 9 miles and one hour apart. It’s unclear if they were carried out by the same person, though both unfolded in a similar fashion.

The first hold-up was reported at a store on North Academy a couple of blocks north of the Citadel Mall just before 10 p.m. Police say the suspect threatened the clerk with their gun, then helped themselves to store merchandise. They left the area afterward, leaving the employee unharmed.

Just before 11 p.m., police were called to another robbery at a store across town in the 200 block of Rockrimmon in northwest Colorado Springs. Just like an hour earlier, the suspect went into the businesses, threatened the clerk, took merchandise and fled.

At the time of this writing, detectives have not released the business names or a description of the suspect(s). Anyone with information that can help in one or both cases is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

