Colorado Universal Pre-K: Experts say problems need solving before program takes effect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Voters in 2020 approved a new tax on nicotine vaping products to generate funds to launch universally free preschool in Colorado. Experts say the program is off to a strong start, and that leaders need to be busy solving key issues before the program launches in fall 2023.

The biggest problem at hand, according to multiple experts, is teacher pay. Preschool teachers make between $20,000 and $30,000 dollars a year on average. A bill is being proposed to give preschool teachers income tax credits up to $1,000, although some say that’s not enough. Experts say, many preschool teachers leave early education to go to better K-12 jobs.

“It’s hard to get funding usually for early childhood education because many people walk into a classroom, and you see a teacher on the floor, and they’re playing with kids and blocks and they’re talking with them... and if you don’t know the nuances of what it is that we’re doing on the floor, then you think we’re babysitting,” said early childhood partnerships manager Katrina Floyd. She hopes people and leaders will be more willing to increase funding once they understand the significance of learning through playful experiences. “Early childhood looks different than fifth or sixth grade because of the way young children’s brains learn. For example, I can talk to a group of 5th graders and give them information that they can then incorporate into their minds, and I can help them learn that way. Well, young children don’t learn that way. A young child learns mainly through interactions.”

With the universal preschool effort, the state is launching its new Department of Early Childhood in July 2022. That board will have a little over one year to solve issues relating to free preschool before the program takes effect.

“My hope then is that as Colorado takes on more public funding for early childhood, it will be easier for providers to raise salaries, and that absolutely will have to happen, because if we don’t then we end up having an unqualified workforce.”

Another issue Floyd foresees is that many providers may not participate, thus limiting parents options. “There are some providers that are hesitant to be a part of universal Pre-K until they see how the money is going to flow ... About 1 in 3 providers really are waiting to see how this funding is going to go.” In order for parents to take advantage of the 10 hours of free preschool per week per child, as granted by the program, the parent needs to go to a participating preschool provider.

“We’re still going to have sort of this missing puzzle piece because most parents need quite a bit more care than 10 hours a week,” Floyd explained. However, she says the program takes a step in the right direction. “It’s the first time that we’re looking at this as an entire state saying, ‘we value this time of childhood, we understand that a high-quality learning environment can help close that opportunity gap, and so we want to make sure that we are putting public funds towards this goal.’”

