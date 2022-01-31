Advertisement

Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

File photo of Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister.
File photo of Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister.(CBC via CNN Newsource, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, but is “feeling fine″ and will continue working remotely.

The announcement came in a tweet Monday in which he urged everyone to “please get vaccinated and get boosted.″

Trudeau said on Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive.

He told The Canadian Press on Friday that person was one of his three children.

