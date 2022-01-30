Advertisement

Water main break shuts down Circle and Galley

Colorado Springs Utilities
Colorado Springs Utilities(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major intersection is closed Sunday while crews repair a water main break.

The break was reported just after 11 Saturday night at the intersection of Circle and Galley. Colorado Springs Utilities says customers living in the area may experience water and/or pressure issues while repairs are ongoing.

There’s currently no estimated restoration time.

