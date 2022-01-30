Advertisement

Truck hits bicyclist in Colorado Springs

A picture of police responding to the crash between a truck and a bike.
A picture of police responding to the crash between a truck and a bike.(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by a truck while riding a bike in Colorado Springs.

It happened Saturday evening at around 5:15 p.m. Police were called to the crash at Highway 115 and Star Ranch Rd.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene.

11 News checked with police, but they are unsure how serious the bicyclist’s injuries are and if any charges will follow.

This is developing story, check back later for updates.

