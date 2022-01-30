String of smash-and-grabs under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crooks hit four businesses in the span of 90 minutes across Colorado Springs.

Police are now investigating whether the series of burglaries and robberies are connected.

The crime spree started about 10:45 Saturday night at a smoke and hookah shop on the southwest side of Colorado Springs. According to a police sergeant, the suspects shattered a storefront window at Sam’s Smoke Shop and stole items inside.

Smash-and-grabs at a pair of Valero gas stations followed; crooks hit one in the 1700 block of Briargate Boulevard at 11:15 p.m., then one in the 4200 block of North Academy about 20 minutes later. Police tell 11 News windows were broken at both stores. It’s unknown what was taken.

Just after midnight Sunday, two to three suspects waving a hammer held up a 7-Eleven near Lake and I-25. Police confirm the robbers took cash.

Currently it’s unclear whether or not the same crooks are behind all of the crimes. Police did not have suspect descriptions available at the time of this writing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.