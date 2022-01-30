Advertisement

String of smash-and-grabs under investigation in Colorado Springs

A broken window outside Sam's Smoke Shop on Star Ranch Road.
A broken window outside Sam's Smoke Shop on Star Ranch Road.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 8:14 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crooks hit four businesses in the span of 90 minutes across Colorado Springs.

Police are now investigating whether the series of burglaries and robberies are connected.

The crime spree started about 10:45 Saturday night at a smoke and hookah shop on the southwest side of Colorado Springs. According to a police sergeant, the suspects shattered a storefront window at Sam’s Smoke Shop and stole items inside.

Smash-and-grabs at a pair of Valero gas stations followed; crooks hit one in the 1700 block of Briargate Boulevard at 11:15 p.m., then one in the 4200 block of North Academy about 20 minutes later. Police tell 11 News windows were broken at both stores. It’s unknown what was taken.

Just after midnight Sunday, two to three suspects waving a hammer held up a 7-Eleven near Lake and I-25. Police confirm the robbers took cash.

Currently it’s unclear whether or not the same crooks are behind all of the crimes. Police did not have suspect descriptions available at the time of this writing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs police are investigating a “homicide” Saturday morning near South Academy...
One man killed in Southeast Colorado Springs shooting Saturday morning
Sabino Valles.
Man sentenced to 6 years in youth offender services tied to death of a 15-year-old boy in Pueblo
Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Center FD responded to the scene and found the...
4 people, 6 dogs rescued from house fire Friday night
Arrest photo for Brandon Anderson-Parrado.
Man arrested in New Jersey in connection with crash that killed CSU Pueblo student-athlete
Colorado Springs Police say Jack Cloninger (pictured above) was last seen on January 26.
MISSING: 17-year-old last seen Wednesday

Latest News

Colorado Springs Utilities
Water main break shuts down Circle and Galley
Man sentenced to 32 years in prison after stolen bus crash in Black Forest
WATCH: Man sentenced to 32 years in prison after stolen bus crash in Black Forest
Beautiful Weekend, Eyes turn to midweek snow
Nice weekend, eyes turning to midweek snow
A stolen bus crashes into oncoming traffic on Highway 83 in Black Forest
Man sentenced to 32 years in prison after stolen bus crash in Black Forest