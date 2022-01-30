Pueblo police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Lowe’s

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are hoping someone recognizes the man in the photos at the top of this page.

He is accused of robbing the Lowe’s Home Improvement on Pueblo’s south side.

Based on the surveillance photos, the suspect appears to be a young, white male wearing a green camo Puma-brand hoodie and black beanie. His mask and sunglasses were pulled away from his face, giving the cameras a clear shot. Police say he has distinctive tattoos on both his face and hands. He left the scene in a dark green vehicle.

The police department posted the surveillance stills to Facebook Sunday but did not provide a date for the robbery.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502.

