Man causes crash while trying to outrun traffic stop

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man tried to outrun a police officer late Saturday night -- and it didn’t go well.

The officer was trying to pull over the driver for speeding on I-25, so the driver decided to try and lose the officer instead.

“As the stop was initiated on the {West Cimarron] exit ramp, the suspect vehicle attempted to elude Officer Helland but lost control of the vehicle, went over the center median separating east and westbound West Cimarron Street and came to rest in the westbound lanes of traffic,” police said.

After all that, the driver ended up with a wrecked car and a trip to the county jail for his trouble. He faces charges for eluding, in addition to various traffic violations.

Police have not released the driver’s name.

