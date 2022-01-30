Advertisement

Biden calls for release of US hostage in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Sunday called for the release of U.S. Navy veteran Mark Frerichs, who was taken hostage in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.

Frerichs, a civil engineer and contractor from Lombard, Illinois, was kidnapped in January 2020 from the capital of Kabul. He is believed to be in the custody of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.

“Threatening the safety of Americans or any innocent civilians is always unacceptable, and hostage-taking is an act of particular cruelty and cowardice,” President Joe Biden said in a statement to mark the second anniversary of the kidnapping on Monday. “The Taliban must immediately release Mark before it can expect any consideration of its aspirations for legitimacy. This is not negotiable.”

The statement came as Afghanistan faces a thorny humanitarian crisis following the U.S. withdrawal in August. The Taliban quickly seized control of much of the country and the foreign aid that been flowing into the country largely halted, putting at risk the lives of millions of Afghans who could starve or freeze to death.

Charlene Cakora, Frerichs’ sister, issued a statement saying that her family is “grateful” for Biden’s words.

“But what we really want is to have Mark home,” she said. “We know the president has options in front of him to make that happen and hope Mark’s safe return will become a priority.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs police are investigating a “homicide” Saturday morning near South Academy...
One man killed in Southeast Colorado Springs shooting Saturday morning
Sabino Valles.
Man sentenced to 6 years in youth offender services tied to death of a 15-year-old boy in Pueblo
Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Center FD responded to the scene and found the...
4 people, 6 dogs rescued from house fire Friday night
Arrest photo for Brandon Anderson-Parrado.
Man arrested in New Jersey in connection with crash that killed CSU Pueblo student-athlete
Colorado Springs Police say Jack Cloninger (pictured above) was last seen on January 26.
MISSING: 17-year-old last seen Wednesday

Latest News

Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge
A six-vehicle crash has killed nine people and left one person in critical condition in Nevada.
9 killed, 1 critically injured in North Las Vegas crash
The Glasgow Police Department will conduct traffic safety checkpoints from Wednesday thru...
Man causes crash while trying to outrun traffic stop
Police say the man pictured is suspected in a recent armed robbery at the Lowe's on 2900 W....
Pueblo police seeking suspect in armed robbery at Lowe’s