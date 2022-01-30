Advertisement

Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after tackling Kansas City Chiefs...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after tackling Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 4:32 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal with 9:22 left in overtime after Joe Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback to get the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday.

The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit — tying an AFC title game record — to take a late 24-21 lead. But Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired in regulation sent it to overtime a week after his 49-yarder on the final play of regulation did the same against Buffalo.

One week after Buffalo’s Josh Allen called tails and it came up heads for the overtime coin toss — giving Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs the ball — Cincinnati backup quarterback Brandon Allen called heads and the coin came up tails. The Chiefs opened overtime again with the ball, but Vonn Bell intercepted Mahomes on the third play, and Burrow and the Bengals took over.

And now they’re heading to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989.

The Bengals (13-7) will play the winner of the NFC championship between San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.

Mahomes and the Chiefs (14-6) will be left to lament blowing a chance at a third straight Super Bowl appearance.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs police are investigating a “homicide” Saturday morning near South Academy...
One man killed in Southeast Colorado Springs shooting Saturday morning
Sabino Valles.
Man sentenced to 6 years in youth offender services tied to death of a 15-year-old boy in Pueblo
Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Center FD responded to the scene and found the...
4 people, 6 dogs rescued from house fire Friday night
Arrest photo for Brandon Anderson-Parrado.
Man arrested in New Jersey in connection with crash that killed CSU Pueblo student-athlete
Colorado Springs Police say Jack Cloninger (pictured above) was last seen on January 26.
MISSING: 17-year-old last seen Wednesday

Latest News

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Howard Hesseman arrives at the International Myeloma Foundation 7th Annual Comedy Celebration...
Howard Hesseman, star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 81
Colombian authorities discovered a shipment of liquid cocaine smuggled in 20,000 coconuts.
Liquid cocaine found in 20,000 coconuts being shipped to Europe
This combination photo shows Neil Young in Calabasas, Calif., on May 18, 2016, left, and UFC...
Spotify to add advisories to podcasts discussing COVID-19