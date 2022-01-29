New campaign aims to connect people in Colorado struggling with mental health

DENVER (KKTV) - The advocacy group, Mental Health Colorado, is inviting people to take part in a new campaign that aims to connect individuals struggling with their mental health.

The “What’s Your Peace?” campaign is asking Coloradans to share some of their favorite hobbies so others can find support through avenues they may not have thought to try. Whether that’s participating in an outdoor activity, spending time with family and friends, or even just cooking a meal.

“What we’re hoping to do is show the diversity of ways that humans support their well-being,” says Vincent Atchity, President and CEO of Mental Health Colorado.

The group has been working with policymakers, providers, and the public to advocate for the importance mental well-being and ensure that everyone has equitable access to care.

“One of the challenges that Colorado faces more egregiously right now is difficulties in accessing quality care for mental health and well-being,” says Atchity. “Our national organization, Mental Health America, ranks the states every year. This year Colorado ranks 51st out of all the states, including the District of Columbia.”

While Coloradans dealing with severe mental health issues work to find the right medical provider, Atchity says the “What’s Your Peace?” campaign aims to support others who aren’t in a critical state, but are still going through a difficult time.

“We’re hoping to really give Coloradans more tools to support their own and each other’s well-being and contribute to a greater sense of unity across the state,” said Atchity.

The “What’s Your Peace?” campaign runs through May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month. To participate, visit MentalHealthColorado.org.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the Colorado Crisis and Support line at 1-844-493-TALK (8255).

During COVID-19, we've all been challenged to rethink our #mentalwellbeing. What have you done to keep yourself mentally healthy and strong? Share your "peace" here - we'll gather the "peaces" and share the full picture of mental well-being in Colorado. https://t.co/kSz5lAmeG5 pic.twitter.com/arwXBOLRsX — Mental Health Colorado (@CO_MentalHealth) January 27, 2022

