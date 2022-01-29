Advertisement

MISSING: 17-year-old last seen Wednesday

Colorado Springs Police say Jack Cloninger (pictured above) was last seen on January 26.
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:19 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say Jack Cloninger (pictured above) was last seen on January 26. District 20 officials say he attended one of their schools and was last seen near Temecula California, heading towards San Diego.

Cloninger was reportedly driving a white Kia Soul with Colorado license plate CAO-S89.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000.

