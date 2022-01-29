Advertisement

Man sentenced to 6 years in youth offender services tied to death of a 15-year-old boy in Pueblo

Sabino Valles.
Sabino Valles.(Pueblo PD)
By Jack Heeke
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A 20-year-old man was sentenced to six years in the Youthful Offender System tied to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

The shooting of Robert James Sandoval Jr. was carried out on Dec. 8, 2019 in Pueblo. Sabino Valles had pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder. After the sentence was announced, 11 News Reporter Jack Heeke spoke to family members of the victim.

“This was no kind of justice whatsoever,” Teressa Salazar the mother of Sandoval explained. “Six years? For the murder of my son? I don’t see how any judge could impose that kind of sentence.”

According to arrest papers, Sandoval, also known as “RJ” met up with Valles and his co-defendant Jesse Romero to trade a gun. But what RJ thought was a trade ended up being a set up.

11 News Reporter Jack Heeke reached out to the district attorney for a statement, but last time this article was updated he had not heard back.

