Man arrested in New Jersey in connection with crash that killed CSU Pueblo student-athlete

Arrest photo for Brandon Anderson-Parrado.
Arrest photo for Brandon Anderson-Parrado.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A 23-year-old man is now in the Pueblo County Jail in connection with a crash on September 11, 2021 that killed a 20-year-old woman and seriously injured another.

The suspect was identified as Brandon Anderson-Parrado. He was reportedly arrested earlier this month in New Jersey on a warrant for first-degree vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence and several other traffic offenses.

Pueblo police say the three individuals were students at CSU Pueblo at the time of the crash. Anderson-Parrado was reportedly driving a 2013 Ford Mustang at “a high-rate of speed when he drove off the right side of the road and hit a ditch causing the vehicle to roll”. One of the passengers was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. A second passenger, a 19-year-old suffered serious injuries. Anderson-Parrado was treated for minor injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for Anderson-Parrado in December. He was transported to Pueblo County on Friday.

