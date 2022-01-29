Advertisement

At least one bike stolen, found following burglary

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:28 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a bike shop near North Academy Boulevard and East Bijou Street. The robbery reportedly happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers responded to the are after getting a call from an alarm company. As they arrived they saw a burglary had occurred and “at least one bicycle from the business was found staged nearby”.

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at the time this article was written.

