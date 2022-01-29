Gov. Jared Polis focused on infrastructure, supply chain at annual governor gathering

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Governors from around the country are in the nation’s capital this week discussing issues facing their respective states. The governors are back in Washington, D.C. for this year’s National Governors Association Winter Meeting after going virtual last year. Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) tells us it allows them to discuss possible fixes to their problems.

“We really need bold action to reduce costs and make life more affordable,” said Polis.

One of the governor’s priorities in Washington this weekend is addressing supply chain and inflation issues facing the people in his state. He said he hopes leaders can look at things like international shipping concerns and how the U.S. can help take the burden off consumers.

“We also need to… cut fees and provide relief where we can as well and that’s what we’re doing in Colorado and I hope the nation does too,” said Polis.

Polis said this event allows governors on both sides of the aisle to find common ground on solutions and preparing states for federal programs. Polis mentioned the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure package.

“We’re having some discussions for instance about Front Range Rail with Wyoming and New Mexico also obviously we’re connected to Utah and Nebraska. So it’s really about infrastructure that works for the country,” said Polis.

The NGA Winter Meeting continues through the weekend. President Biden is expected to attend the conference dinner Sunday night.

