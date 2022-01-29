One man killed in Southeast Colorado Springs shooting Saturday morning
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning near South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.
Officers say they responded to calls for a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. As they responded to the scene officers found a man who was dead.
All parties involved in the incident reportedly stayed on scene and are in contact with investigators. Detectives from the CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit are currently investigating.
No arrests have been made at this time.
