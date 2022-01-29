One man killed in Southeast Colorado Springs shooting Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning near South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.

#BreakingUpdate: Colorado Springs Police confirms with me that at least one adult man was found dead on this scene. This is at Bentley Point. Police have been on scene since 3:26am. They have confirmed with me as a homicide. pic.twitter.com/28V2VoCN2Y — Brian Sherrod (@briansherrodtv) January 29, 2022

Officers say they responded to calls for a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. As they responded to the scene officers found a man who was dead.

All parties involved in the incident reportedly stayed on scene and are in contact with investigators. Detectives from the CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit are currently investigating.

No arrests have been made at this time.

