One man killed in Southeast Colorado Springs shooting Saturday morning

Colorado Springs police are investigating a "homicide" Saturday morning near South Academy...
Colorado Springs police are investigating a "homicide" Saturday morning near South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning near South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.

Officers say they responded to calls for a shooting around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. As they responded to the scene officers found a man who was dead.

All parties involved in the incident reportedly stayed on scene and are in contact with investigators. Detectives from the CSPD’s Homicide/Assault Unit are currently investigating.

No arrests have been made at this time.

