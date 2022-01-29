Advertisement

Ed Robson changes arena policies for game against University of Nebraska Omaha Saturday

cc hockey ed robson arena
cc hockey ed robson arena(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado College is changing some of their policies for this Saturday night’s game against University of Nebraska Omaha at Ed Robson Arena.

Those who plan to attend tonight’s hockey game must bring an I.D. and either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

All guests over the age of three will be required to wear a KN95 mask; Colorado College will supply them to fans upon entry into the arena.

Fans will not be able to exit and re-enter during intermissions and food and drinks will be available at concessions, with limited service.

Puck drops at 6 p.m. Saturday.

