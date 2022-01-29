Ed Robson changes arena policies for game against University of Nebraska Omaha Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado College is changing some of their policies for this Saturday night’s game against University of Nebraska Omaha at Ed Robson Arena.

Those who plan to attend tonight’s hockey game must bring an I.D. and either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

All guests over the age of three will be required to wear a KN95 mask; Colorado College will supply them to fans upon entry into the arena.

Fans will not be able to exit and re-enter during intermissions and food and drinks will be available at concessions, with limited service.

Puck drops at 6 p.m. Saturday.

IMPORTANT‼️ @ColoradoCollege has made a couple changes to tonight's event policy vs. @OmahaHKY. We appreciate your flexibility during these times and are excited to welcome every back to Robson tonight!🏒🐯 pic.twitter.com/JcZKcFnaPf — Ed Robson Arena (@EdRobsonArena) January 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.