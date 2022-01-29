Army hockey beats Air Force 8-3

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Army erased an early 2-0 Air Force lead as the Black Knights defeated the Falcons, 8-3, in an Atlantic Hockey Association game Friday, Jan. 28, at the Cadet Ice Arena.

Air Force (9-12-3, 7-8-2 AHA) took the early lead as Sam Brennan put back a rebound of Willie Reim’s shot at 3:05. Luke Robinson collected his third assist of the season on the play. The Falcons held the 1-0 lead until late in the opening period. Will Gavin gave the Falcons a 2-0 lead by ripping a one-timer from the right circle for his team-leading 11th goal of the season at 15:08. Clayton Cosentino made the pass from the left circle and Parker Brown also assisted. However, the game changed in the final 3:30 of the first period. Army’s Thomas Farrell scored with a shot from the point at 16:30. Then 42 seconds later, the Black Knights tied the game as Michael Sacco scored with a wrister from the right circle at 17:12. With 55 seconds left in the period, a spearing major was called on Air Force’s Will Gavin.

Army (10-11-3, 8-7-2 AHA) took a 3-2 lead on the power play as Daniel Haider tipped on a pass from Joey Baez at 2:21. Air Force killed the remainder of the five-minute major, but the Black Knights scored even-strength at 10:46 of the second for a 4-2 lead. Anthony Firriolo’s pass from the behind the net found John Keranen in the slot for his seventh of the year. At 12:28, a checking from behind penalty was called on Air Force’s Parker Brown and the Black Knights took a 5-2 lead on the power play. Haider scored his second of the game with a one-timer from the right circle at 12:44. Air Force answered late in the period. Reim sent a puck into the corner and Nate Horn battled to gain control. Horn sent a backhand pass to the slot and Cosentino netted his fourth of the season at 18:18.

Trailing 5-3, the Falcons desperately needed the next goal. However, it was Army that got the all-important next one as Ricky Lyle scored with a shot from the point at 6:47 of the third period. Haider completed his hat trick at 12:27 with a one-timer from the high slot for a 7-3 lead. With 4:01 left in the game, Coby Mack scored for the 8-3 victory.

Army outshot Air Force, 25-15, as the Falcons were held to a season low in shots on goal. Army was 2-for-4 on the power play while Air Force was 0-for-1. Army goalie Gavin Abric made 12 saves. Air Force starter Alex Schilling made 13 saves and allowed six goals in 47 minutes. Freshman Guy Blessing entered the game early in the third period and allowed two goals on five shots in nine minutes. Junior Austin Park played the final four minutes and stopped the only shot he faced.

“They beat us in every way, shape and form,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “But we horribly beat ourselves as well. We played pretty well early, but you just can’t take two major penalties. We have to be better in every area and we just didn’t do enough things right to deserve to win. They have a veteran team and we learned a hard lesson.”

The same two teams conclude the two-game series on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 5:05 pm MT at Cadet Ice Arena.

