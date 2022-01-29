4 people, 6 dogs rescued from house fire Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Everyone is out safe after a house fire happened late Friday night near South Marksheffel Road and Bradley Road.

Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Center FD responded to the scene and found the basement of a home on fire.

Fire is out, has been controlled and confined to the basement. Residents evacuated safely with no injuries. pic.twitter.com/gv39ZI8rCW — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 29, 2022

Crews say four people were home at the time but were able to get out safely. Six dogs were also rescued from the home. The family was displaced for the night and are reportedly in contact with Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.