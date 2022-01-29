Advertisement

4 people, 6 dogs rescued from house fire Friday night

Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Center FD responded to the scene and found the...
Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Center FD responded to the scene and found the basement of a home on fire near South Marksheffel Road and Bradley Road.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Everyone is out safe after a house fire happened late Friday night near South Marksheffel Road and Bradley Road.

Colorado Springs Fire Department and Colorado Center FD responded to the scene and found the basement of a home on fire.

Crews say four people were home at the time but were able to get out safely. Six dogs were also rescued from the home. The family was displaced for the night and are reportedly in contact with Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

