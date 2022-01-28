Some Fort Carson soldiers placed on increased readiness with concern Russia could invade Ukraine

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Some soldiers from Fort Carson’s 4th Infantry Division have been placed on “increased readiness” should Russia invade Ukraine.

Press Secretary John Kirby with the Pentagon provided an update to the public on Thursday following an order by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III that put 8,500 troops on heightened alert should Russia invade Ukraine. The troops could deploy to Europe as part of a NATO “response force.”

“I can say that other units that will now have an increased readiness posture include elements from Fort Carson as I said, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Fort Hood, Texas, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Fort Stewart, Georgia, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio and select additional locations in the United States,” part of the transcript from Kirby’s update reads. “These units, all told, include medical support, aviation support, logistics support, and of course, combat formations.”

It isn’t clear how many soldiers from Fort Carson are on increased readiness.

The White House also said President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s president on Thursday that there is a “distinct possibility” Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February.

Russian officials said dialogue was still possible to the end the crisis, but Biden again offered a stark warning amid growing concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin will give the go-ahead for a further invasion of Ukrainian territory in the not-so-distant future.

Click here to read more on the topic from 11 News Partner The Gazette.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.