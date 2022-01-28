Police arrest man at Springs motel, officers reportedly find cocaine, meth, and prescription narcotics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs have taken one man into custody after the AVOU retained “source information concerning Jacob Pinski’s possession of a firearm and drug trafficking from the Springs Motel on west Colorado Avenue”. Officers responded to the area around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to the online CSPD Police Blotter, Pinksi was contacted and arrested on an outstanding warrant. Officers say he was also in possession of methamphetamine and prescription narcotics. After a search warrant was executed for his hotel room, additional “additional methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and packaging to indicate Pinski was distributing illicit narcotics”.

Officers reportedly also found a 9mm Bereta that was stolen during a local burglary inside the motel room. The gun had reportedly been modified to put a silencer on.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.