Pittsburgh bridge collapses

(Gray News) - A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh has collapsed, Pittsburgh Public Safety reported.

No injuries have been reported, but there is a strong smell of gas because a gas line has been cut.

Witnesses at the scene note that several cars are involved.

WPXI reported that the collapse is near Frick Park.

Emergency services are responding to the scene.

President Joe Biden has a planned stop in Pittsburgh later Friday to discuss infrastructure.

A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh Friday morning. (Source: Pittsburgh Public Safety/Twitter)

