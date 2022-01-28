Advertisement

Pikes Peak Library District distributing nearly 40,000 masks

The Pikes Peak Library District has received 28,000 KN95s and 11,400 surgical masks for distribution. The masks are free for pickup with no identification required. Each person will be limited to five masks per month.
The Pikes Peak Library District has received 28,000 KN95s and 11,400 surgical masks for...
The Pikes Peak Library District has received 28,000 KN95s and 11,400 surgical masks for distribution. The masks are free for pickup with no identification required. Each person will be limited to five masks per month.(Brian Sherrod, KKTV)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you are in need of a face mask, the Pikes Peak Library District has you covered.

The Library District has received thousands of masks for anyone that needs it. The Library District tells 11 News they have received nearly 40,000 masks for distribution. There are 28,000 KN95s and 11,400 surgical masks.

All of the masks that are distributed are free of charge. You do not have to show a library card or identification card. Each person will be limited to five masks per month. You cannot pick up a mask for anyone else but yourself.

The Director of the Library says the library is the perfect location to pick up a mask.

“Libraries are a great place,” said Denise Abbott, Director of PR and Marketing, Pikes Peak Library District. “People feel safe here. They can come to any of the locations. They are in almost all of the communities throughout the county.”

The masks can be picked up at any of their 15 locations. They can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of several collision on northbound I-25 between Fountain and Pueblo.
I-25 back open between Pueblo and Fountain on Thursday following multiple crashes
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs 1/27/22.
1 taken into custody following suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Veterans Victory
Multi-acre complex for veteran housing, employment and services breaking ground Thursday in Colorado Springs
Traffic Watch

Latest News

SCENE PICTURE FROM CHELTON OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING 10/3/21
DA’s Office rules Colorado Springs officer was justified in use of deadly force with shoplifting suspect
Green Bay Packers oeensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is seen before an NFL football game...
WATCH LIVE: Broncos introduce new head coach Nathaniel Hackett
King Soopers has announced the re-opening of their Table Mesa location in Boulder.
King Soopers announces new re-opening date for Table Mesa location in Boulder
Great weekend
Sunny & Quiet Weekend