Pikes Peak Library District distributing nearly 40,000 masks

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you are in need of a face mask, the Pikes Peak Library District has you covered.

The Library District has received thousands of masks for anyone that needs it. The Library District tells 11 News they have received nearly 40,000 masks for distribution. There are 28,000 KN95s and 11,400 surgical masks.

All of the masks that are distributed are free of charge. You do not have to show a library card or identification card. Each person will be limited to five masks per month. You cannot pick up a mask for anyone else but yourself.

The Director of the Library says the library is the perfect location to pick up a mask.

“Libraries are a great place,” said Denise Abbott, Director of PR and Marketing, Pikes Peak Library District. “People feel safe here. They can come to any of the locations. They are in almost all of the communities throughout the county.”

The masks can be picked up at any of their 15 locations. They can be found here.

