Parker The Snow Dog: Meet Colorado’s honorary Mayor of Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KKTV) - Parker The Snow Dog is the official mascot of Loveland ski area, the camp therapy dog for Rocky Mountain Village Easter Seals Camp, and voted the honorary Mayor of Georgetown.

Colorado’s furry ambassador is making a difference, bringing joy to people’s lives serving as the comforting community leader.

Parker is a 5-and-half-year-old Bernese Mountain dog who spreads lots of love and hugs to many Coloradans. Dustin Schaefer, of Georgetown, adopted Parker when he was just 11 months old. The two are inseparable, and enjoy many adventures together.

Mayor Parker has a busy schedule helping kids with disabilities in the summer time as a camp therapy dog, which he takes great pride in.

“He puts many smiles on the kids faces and it’s just unbelievable what he does there at summer camp,” says Schaefer.

Last summer Parker was named to the SCHEELS Pro Team Staff in Colorado Springs.

“Parker’s job is to promote the sport of ice-fishing in the store and through social media channels,” explains Dustin. “We met the SCHEELS crew last summer while we were selling season passes and 4 packs to Loveland Ski area. They’re great folks down there and they knew Parker had a pretty big passion for ice fishing, we got into that last summer.”

Parker is an avid football fan and you can find him featured at most Broncos games.

“Before the game Parker welcomes all the players into the players parking lot with good luck hugs before the game,” says Schaefer. “Parker’s not only the Mayor of Georgetown Colorado, but he’s pretty much a true ambassador when it comes to Colorado.”

This famous canine has quite the following on social media. Connect with Parker The Snow Dog on his social media and see where his latest adventure takes him. https://www.instagram.com/officialsnowdog/ https://www.facebook.com/officialsnowdog/

