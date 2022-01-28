King Soopers announces new re-opening date for Table Mesa location in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - King Soopers has announced the re-opening of their Table Mesa location in Boulder. The location was involved in the shooting that killed 10 people in 2021.

The location will now reopen on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

The company will be having a ceremony at 9 a.m. to “remember the lives that will never be forgotten and embrace the strength and resilience of the community”. The store will officially open to the public following the ceremony.

“We look forward to coming together with our associates and the community to unite on this next chapter,” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers. “We know that restoring this location is a very important step in our healing journey and that it signifies a tremendous milestone for all of us.” This store has served as a community gathering place for almost five decades and the store team looks forward to once again hosting their families, friends and neighbors as they return to the town square.

