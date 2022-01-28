Here’s what to expect this election season, and what races are on the El Paso County ballots

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The General Election may still be several months away, but there are many local elections in 2022 until then.

11 News spoke with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder about this year’s elections. Election season begins in March with the caucuses and assemblies, then the June primary, which then sets the table for the November 8th General Election.

“We tend to get fixated on what happens at the national level and those are very important things. But, the things that happen, whether it’s in a city council race, or a mayoral race, or for state rep. or state senator, those are decisions and policies that effect our day-to-day life and how we operate,” said El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman.

On the El Paso County ballot will be races for County Commissioner District 1, County Commissioner District 5, Sheriff, Clerk and Recorder, Treasurer, Assessor, Coroner and Surveyor. Colorado’s Governor is also up for grabs in 2022.

“As soon as you get done with one election, you take a deep breath, take a few days off and then you begin planning for the next. To run a successful election, it’s a 10-11 month planning process to get everything right because there is so many nuts and bolts, small little steps, that have to be taken care of,” said Broerman.

