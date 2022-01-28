Advertisement

Fountain Chick-fil-A uses blue lights on Thursday to honor the memory of Gannon Stauch

Chick-fil-A in Fountain honors the memory of Gannon Stauch 1/27/22.
Chick-fil-A in Fountain honors the memory of Gannon Stauch 1/27/22.(Emily Glasscock)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A simple gesture by a fast-food restaurant helped honor the memory of a young life taken too soon.

Gannon Stauch was only 11 when he disappeared on Jan. 27, 2020. Tragically, his remains were found in Florida just a few months after he went missing. His own stepmother is facing charges tied to his death.

As the attention on Gannon’s stepmother is in the national spotlight for her upcoming trial, the community continues to honor and remember the little boy in different ways. Gannon’s favorite color was blue, leading to many in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood where Gannon lived using blue lights on their front porches to remember him.

On Thursday, the Chick-fil-A in Fountained announced they were turning their blue lights on all day in honor of Gannon:

We’ll have our blue lights on all day in memory of Gannon Stauch. It’s been two years since he’s been gone and two...

Posted by Chick-fil-A Fountain on Thursday, January 27, 2022

