Colorado State Patrol teams up with Vitalant for second annual virtual blood drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Amid the national blood shortage, Colorado State Patrol is partnering with Vitalant to host the second annual virtual blood drive.

“Sometimes we take our health for granted, at least I know I have in the past,” said Trooper Derrick Heller of the Colorado State Patrol. “Giving a blood donation doesn’t seem very significant, but it absolutely is to the 5 MILLION people that would have likely died last year in the United States if there had not been blood available for their transfusion.”

“The Colorado State Patrol is known for our life saving efforts on the road, but this virtual blood drive is another way we can show Colorado how much we value them,” said Sergeant Troy Kessler of the Colorado State Patrol. “We’ve observed first hand the number of people needing blood following serious crashes, so we know how important this cause is.” You’re courageous too! Please take the 30 minutes out of your day, schedule the appointment, and save a life. On behalf of the Colorado State Patrol, we thank you for your willingness to help in this life-saving cause.

The virtual blood drive will be held throughout the month of February; you can sign up to get an email invitation to donate here.

When you get that email, click “Schedule Now” and you can pick out of nine locations and time that works best for you. Don’t forget to bring your photo ID!

