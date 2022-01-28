Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocate orphan bear cubs on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are relocating a pair of orphaned bear cubs onto Pikes Peak Friday.

An orphan bear Cub is carried by stretcher from the cage to a bear trap for the ride up to Pike's peak. pic.twitter.com/UXXdaG1hKQ — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 28, 2022

The cubs, each weighing about 100 pounds, will be taken to a den site on the mountain, placed inside and left to spend the remainder of the winter.

They will be getting a GPS transmitter attached to their ears so CPW can track them once they come out of hibernation in the Spring. The transmitters were bought by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Look at this GPS transmitter that is that is being attached to orphan bear cubs ears so that they can be tracked once they emerge from hibernation in the Spring. The transmitters were bought by @CheyenneMtnZoo in partnership with @COParksWildlife. They will provide valuable data pic.twitter.com/BmlXDQbEBt — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 28, 2022

The 2 orphan bare cubs, both males, are ready to go. Off to Pikes Peak. pic.twitter.com/gfGxVERuW5 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 28, 2022

