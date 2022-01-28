Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocate orphan bear cubs on Pikes Peak
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are relocating a pair of orphaned bear cubs onto Pikes Peak Friday.
The cubs, each weighing about 100 pounds, will be taken to a den site on the mountain, placed inside and left to spend the remainder of the winter.
They will be getting a GPS transmitter attached to their ears so CPW can track them once they come out of hibernation in the Spring. The transmitters were bought by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.