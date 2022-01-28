Advertisement

Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocate orphan bear cubs on Pikes Peak

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are relocating a pair of orphaned bear cubs onto Pikes...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are relocating a pair of orphaned bear cubs onto Pikes Peak Friday.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are relocating a pair of orphaned bear cubs onto Pikes Peak Friday.

The cubs, each weighing about 100 pounds, will be taken to a den site on the mountain, placed inside and left to spend the remainder of the winter.

They will be getting a GPS transmitter attached to their ears so CPW can track them once they come out of hibernation in the Spring. The transmitters were bought by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

