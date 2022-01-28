Advertisement

Arrest made in several armed robberies across El Paso County

Arrest photo for Samuel Abel Cordova-Barre
Arrest photo for Samuel Abel Cordova-Barre(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:48 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in police custody in connection with multiple armed robberies in Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Monument.

CSPD detectives were able to identify the suspect as 19-year-old Samuel Abel Cordova-Barre (pictured above). He was arrested by the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit on January 13 near North Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle. Cordova was charged with one count of kidnapping, eight counts of aggravated robbery, and one count of attempted aggravated robbery.

The robberies included:

  • 12/11/2021 Holiday Inn Express, 3431 Cinema Point
  • 12/22/2021 Homewood Suites, 9130 Explorer Drive
  • 12/22/2021 Circle K, 5553 Austin Bluffs Parkway
  • 01/03/2022 Hilton Garden Inn, 2035 Aerotech Drive
  • 01/06/2022 Holiday Inn Express, 1815 Aeroplaza Drive
  • 01/06/2022 Holiday Inn Express, 4435 Venetucci Boulevard (Fountain)
  • 01/06/2022 Spring Hill Suites, 1570 Newport Road
  • 01/13/2022 Embassy Suites, 7290 Commerce Drive
  • 01/13/2022 Kum N Go, 17970 Knollwood Drive (Monument)
  • 01/13/2022 Fairfield Inn, 15275 Struthers Road (Monument)
  • 01/13/2022 Double Tree Hotel, 1775 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of several collision on northbound I-25 between Fountain and Pueblo.
I-25 back open between Pueblo and Fountain on Thursday following multiple crashes
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
Veterans Victory
Multi-acre complex for veteran housing, employment and services breaking ground Thursday in Colorado Springs
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs 1/27/22.
1 taken into custody following suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Traffic Watch

Latest News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are relocating a pair of orphaned bear cubs onto Pikes...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocate orphan bear cubs on Pikes Peak
Amid the national blood shortage, Colorado State Patrol is partnering with Vitalant to host the...
Colorado State Patrol teams up with Vitalant for second annual virtual blood drive
Police lights.
Police arrest man at Springs motel, officers reportedly find cocaine, meth, and prescription narcotics
1.28.22
Sunny & Quiet Weekend