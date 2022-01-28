1 taken into custody following suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was taken into custody Thursday night following a crash in Colorado Springs.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at Palmer Park Boulevard and N. Academy Boulevard. The intersection is north of the Citadel Mall. According to police, the crash was called in at about 4:50 p.m. As police were investigating, there was some type of disturbance and at least one person was taken into custody, suspected of driving under the influence. Eastbound Palmer Park Boulevard was closed for a period of time as police investigated.

Last time this article was updated no one involved had been publicly identified and no life-threatening injuries were reported.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article was to provide the public with the latest information connected to a large police presence on a busy Colorado Springs roadway during Rush Hour.

