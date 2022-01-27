Water main break closes southbound Chelton near Platte

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers will need to find an alternate route Thursday while crews repair a broken water main at a busy Springs intersection.

A police officer driving in the area of the Citadel Mall noticed the break near Chelton Road and Platte Avenue and called Colorado Springs Utilities.

Currently, southbound Chelton is closed just south of Platte. There’s no estimated time for reopening.

