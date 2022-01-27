Advertisement

Water main break closes southbound Chelton near Platte

(Associated Press)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers will need to find an alternate route Thursday while crews repair a broken water main at a busy Springs intersection.

A police officer driving in the area of the Citadel Mall noticed the break near Chelton Road and Platte Avenue and called Colorado Springs Utilities.

Currently, southbound Chelton is closed just south of Platte. There’s no estimated time for reopening.

