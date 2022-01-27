Springs war hero announces bid for Colorado House of Representatives

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Retired Master Sgt. Israel Del Toro has announced a new mission: running for the Colorado House of Representatives.

The former airman says he’s running to help improve the lives of his fellow veterans and people with disabilities. Both hit close to home for Del Toro, who suffered catastrophic injuries to his body during a 2005 deployment to Afghanistan, when the Humvee he was riding in rolled over a roadside bomb.

He would go on to become the first 100 percent disabled airman to re-enlist in the military and wrapped up a 22-year career in 2019 with one last jump with the Wings of Blue parachute team.

“I started with a jump in my career, I’m going to end it with a jump,” he told 11 News then.

Read more about Del Toro here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.