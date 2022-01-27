Southbound I-25 closed near Walsenburg following semi-truck crash

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KKTV) - First responders have freed a trucker from a wrecked semi after the vehicle rolled near Walsenburg Thursday morning.

The truck driver was reportedly traveling southbound on I-25 when he crashed near mile marker 48. Insulation that had been covering the semi’s trailer spilled all over the interstate after the crash, a trooper told 11 News. As of 8:30 a.m., CDOT was cleaning the debris, and the truck was still blocking all southbound lanes.

The truck driver suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

There’s currently no word on what caused the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

