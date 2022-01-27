Advertisement

Reports: Broncos to hire Packers’ Nathaniel Hackett as head coach

DENVER BRONCOS
DENVER BRONCOS(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - The Broncos have chosen a new head coach, according to multiple reports.

The team has settled on Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, ESPN and others are reporting.

ESPN says Hackett was supposed to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, but the Broncos stepped in Wednesday night and were able to get a deal done.

This will be Hackett’s first time as head coach of an NFL team. He replaces Vic Fangio, who served as the team’s head coach for three seasons.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs firefighters at the scene of a crash.
2 hurt in DUI crash near downtown Colorado Springs
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
CSP: 4 people injured, others unaccounted for after crash Tuesday
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment
Omicron sub-variant found in Colorado
Footage of the crash from the city traffic cameras.
Crash near Tejon exit blocking all southbound lanes on I-25
1.27.22
Snow showers Thursday

Latest News

AUSTIN RIVERS NUGGETS
Jokic, Rivers team up to help Nuggets top Nets, 124-118
COLORADO AVALANCHE AVS
Avs beat Blackhawks 2-0, extend record home streak to 16
nikola jokic nuggets
Nikola Jokic collects 10th Player of the Week Honor, tied for most In Nuggets History
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of an...
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game