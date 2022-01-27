Reports: Broncos to hire Packers’ Nathaniel Hackett as head coach

DENVER (KKTV) - The Broncos have chosen a new head coach, according to multiple reports.

The team has settled on Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, ESPN and others are reporting.

ESPN says Hackett was supposed to interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, but the Broncos stepped in Wednesday night and were able to get a deal done.

This will be Hackett’s first time as head coach of an NFL team. He replaces Vic Fangio, who served as the team’s head coach for three seasons.

