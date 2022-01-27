Advertisement

Pueblo school districts to be allowed to opt out of current mask order

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo’s school districts will have a little more leeway when it comes to masks on campus.

Masks have been required in districts 60 and 70 since school started in August. Thursday, the Pueblo Board of Public Health modified its public health order for schools, giving the districts two new options in lieu of a mask mandate going forward:

Option 1: The district’s board of education can choose to implement daily symptom checking for all students before they enter the school building or;

Option 2: The board of education can elect to develop its own mitigation plan and opt out of the mask mandate. However, Public Health retains the right to take additional actions and or closures if the transmission levels are too high and there is a threat to public health.

If a district chooses not to pursue either option, it will remain under the current mask mandate.

More details from Pueblo Board of Health can be found by clicking here.

