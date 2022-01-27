Police: Man arrested in stolen van after rolling into police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An alleged car thief is now behind bars after bumping into police -- literally.

Officers first saw the suspect while responding to a vehicle break-in at the Ace Pawn Loan on 2339 E. Platte just before 4 Thursday morning.

“The suspect vehicle [in the break-in] was reported to be a blue spray-painted, older-looking van. As officers arrived in the area, they observed a blue, spray-painted, old-looking van parked near the pawn shop,” police said.

The van pulled away and officers followed after, attempting to pull it over with lights and sirens. The van didn’t stop until a block later, when the driver appeared to suddenly have car problems.

“It appeared as if the vehicle became disabled and began to slowly roll back into a police cruiser, where it came to rest,” police said.

Afterward, when officers approached the van, the suspect allegedly kept reaching behind him despite repeated orders to keep his hands up. Police were able to take him and a female passenger into custody without further incident.

Police said a gun was later found in the spot the man had been grasping at.

The vehicle was reported stolen two days after Christmas.

The suspect has been identified as Nicholas Medina. Police say he already had a warrant out in a different case at the time he was taken into custody. Jail records indicate he is currently being held without bond.

