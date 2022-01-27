New modeling report suggests omicron curve declining in Colorado

COLORADO (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Colorado School of Public Health have released a new modeling report suggesting the current omicron-fueled COVID-19 curve has started to decline in Colorado. The report shows the curve should continue to decline over the next few weeks.

The Colorado COVID-19 Modeling Group estimates that one in 19 Coloradans has COVID right now.

Colorado health experts say they are still seeing a high rate of omicron cases, but the report says immunity is high and rising. The modeling estimates 80% of the state population will be immune to Omicron by mid-February.

“It is encouraging to see this modeling report suggest we have moved beyond the peak of our omicron surge, and that we should continue to see declining COVID-19 transmission in Colorado in the coming weeks,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

The report notes that there is uncertainty about the estimate, but all evidence indicates infection prevalence has been at unprecedented levels in January of 2022. The model projects this prevalence will decline in the coming weeks — potentially below 1% at the end of February.

“There are still high levels of COVID-19 circulating in the state, so we ask Coloradans to remain cautious and continue to follow public health guidance to help protect themselves and others — get vaccinated, get a third dose as soon as it is time, wear a mask in public, and avoid large gatherings,” said Herlihy. “Together we can work to ensure case rates continue to decrease in Colorado.”

The Colorado School of Public Health assembled the expert group that works with the state on modeling projections. The group includes modeling scientists at ColoradoSPH and the University of Colorado School of Medicine at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus, as well as experts from the University of Colorado Boulder, University of Colorado Denver, and Colorado State University.

If you would like to read the report click here.

