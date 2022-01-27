Advertisement

Multi-acre complex for veteran housing, employment and services breaking ground Thursday in Colorado Springs

Veterans Victory
Veterans Victory(Veterans Victory website)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A multi-acre complex for veteran housing, employment and services will break ground Thursday in southeast Colorado Springs.

11 News spoke with the creators of Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center, a 15-acre community that will include 240 ADA-accessible, green multi-family apartments, 15 business offices, mental health services, physical therapy, hiking trails and more.

“We’re taking pasture ground and we’re turning it into a place of dreams, quite literally. These people sacrifice their lives for us,” said Kim Kuhle of Veterans Victory.

The complex will be built at Bradley Road and S. Powers, near the Colorado Springs Airport and Amazon, and only a few miles from Fort Carson.

“The need is absolutely there. So many people have come back from Afghanistan and they don’t know what to do their lives. We’re a community and we’re going to be supportive of people who are feeling just a little lost,” said Kuhle.

Interested veterans can get on the waiting list for housing by texting Kim Kuhle at 402-639-8855. 40 units are reportedly already accounted for.

The offices at Veterans Victory are expected to open in October of 2022 with two of the four apartment buildings expected to be open in November.

11 News is planning to attend the groundbreaking Thursday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs firefighters at the scene of a crash.
2 hurt in DUI crash near downtown Colorado Springs
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
CSP: 4 people injured, others unaccounted for after crash Tuesday
Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment
Omicron sub-variant found in Colorado
Footage of the crash from the city traffic cameras.
I-25 back open following crash near Tejon
1.27.22
Snow showers Thursday

Latest News

Location of the crash outside Walsenburg.
Southbound I-25 closed near Walsenburg following semi-truck crash
Green Bay Packers oeensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is seen before an NFL football game...
Reports: Broncos to hire Packers’ Nathaniel Hackett as head coach
Road crew working at the scene of a water main break on Jan. 27, 2022.
Water main break closes southbound Chelton near Platte
Footage of the crash from the city traffic cameras.
I-25 back open following crash near Tejon