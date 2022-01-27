Multi-acre complex for veteran housing, employment and services breaking ground Thursday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A multi-acre complex for veteran housing, employment and services will break ground Thursday in southeast Colorado Springs.

11 News spoke with the creators of Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center, a 15-acre community that will include 240 ADA-accessible, green multi-family apartments, 15 business offices, mental health services, physical therapy, hiking trails and more.

“We’re taking pasture ground and we’re turning it into a place of dreams, quite literally. These people sacrifice their lives for us,” said Kim Kuhle of Veterans Victory.

The complex will be built at Bradley Road and S. Powers, near the Colorado Springs Airport and Amazon, and only a few miles from Fort Carson.

“The need is absolutely there. So many people have come back from Afghanistan and they don’t know what to do their lives. We’re a community and we’re going to be supportive of people who are feeling just a little lost,” said Kuhle.

Interested veterans can get on the waiting list for housing by texting Kim Kuhle at 402-639-8855. 40 units are reportedly already accounted for.

The offices at Veterans Victory are expected to open in October of 2022 with two of the four apartment buildings expected to be open in November.

11 News is planning to attend the groundbreaking Thursday at 4 p.m.

