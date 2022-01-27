Advertisement

Jokic, Rivers team up to help Nuggets top Nets, 124-118

Nuggets pick up a third straight win in New York.
AUSTIN RIVERS NUGGETS
AUSTIN RIVERS NUGGETS(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 26 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, Austin Rivers added 25 points off the bench and the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Brooklyn Nets 124-118 on Wednesday night. Will Barton had 21 points and 10 rebounds and DeMarcus Cousins chipped in 13 points off the bench for the Nuggets. The Nets were playing without All-Star guard James Harden, who got the night off to rest an ailing left hamstring a day after playing 38 minutes in Tuesday’s loss against the Los Angeles Lakers. Rookie Cam Thomas scored 25 points and Patty Mills added 21 for Brooklyn.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

1/26/2022 10:09:24 PM (GMT -7:00)

