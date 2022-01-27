Dozen-car pileup shuts down northbound I-25 near Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound I-25 is closed south of Colorado Springs after more than a dozen cars collided late Thursday morning.

CDOT says the closure extends from mile marker 125 to 128 (Fountain).

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 125 - Ray Nixon Road and Exit 128 - US 85. Multi vehicle crash with all northbound lanes blocked. Use caution and expect delays. https://t.co/0qzALcyEfA — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 27, 2022

According to a state trooper, a slew of vehicles first collided at mile marker 127, then an oncoming semi-truck was added to the pileup. A second semi also crashed a couple miles back at marker 125.

Road conditions are expected to be poor heading into the afternoon due to a blast of snow in the region. Follow traffic conditions by clicking here.

