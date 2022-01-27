Advertisement

Dozen-car pileup shuts down northbound I-25 near Fountain

(Source: Associated Press)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Northbound I-25 is closed south of Colorado Springs after more than a dozen cars collided late Thursday morning.

CDOT says the closure extends from mile marker 125 to 128 (Fountain).

According to a state trooper, a slew of vehicles first collided at mile marker 127, then an oncoming semi-truck was added to the pileup. A second semi also crashed a couple miles back at marker 125.

Road conditions are expected to be poor heading into the afternoon due to a blast of snow in the region. Follow traffic conditions by clicking here.

